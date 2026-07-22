Dombivli Doctor Assault Case: Bombay HC Seeks CCTV Footage, Adds IMA And KDMC As Parties; Continues Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre's Bail Stay

Bombay High Court directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage as it continued the stay on bail in the alleged assault on doctors case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 22: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday continued the stay on the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested for allegedly leading an assault on three doctors, including a woman doctor, at a municipal hospital in Dombivli.

Court Seeks CCTV Footage

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad directed the Maharashtra government and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to preserve and produce CCTV footage related to the alleged assault on doctors at a civil hospital in Thane, saying it may view the recordings at the next hearing.

The HC, on July 18, in a special sitting over the weekend, stayed the bail granted by a Kalyan magistrate court to Mhatre, who was arrested for allegedly leading an assault on three doctors, including a woman doctor, at a municipal hospital in Dombivli.

Mhatre’s advocate, Sana Raees Khan, sought bail citing his advanced age, kidney problems and other ailments. The bench, however, referred to the alleged assault captured on video, observing that the accused appeared energetic while attacking the doctors. The judges said they wanted to examine the CCTV footage before considering the plea.

IMA Added As Respondent

The bench directed the State to keep ready CCTV footage of Thane Civil Hospital for July 8, 10, 14 and 15. It also directed the management of Shastrinagar Hospital, operated by KDMC, to preserve footage of the alleged assault between 7 pm and 10 pm on the day of the incident.

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The Indian Medical Association (IMA) was allowed to intervene in the proceedings after submitting that it represents the three doctors who were allegedly assaulted. The court added the IMA as respondent No. 6.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 27 at 4 pm.

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