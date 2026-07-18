Dombivli Doctor Assault Case: Bombay HC Stays Bail Granted To Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, Orders Surrender

Bombay High Court ordered Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre to surrender after staying the bail granted in the alleged assault case involving doctors | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: In a special sitting on Saturday, the Bombay High Court stayed the bail granted by the Kalyan court to Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested for assaulting doctors at a municipal hospital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad took suo motu cognisance of news reports regarding an order passed by a Magistrate court in Kalyan granting bail to Mhatre.

HC Stays Bail Order

“Considering the gravity and seriousness of the issue and the perversity noticed in the impugned orders dated 14.07.2026 and 17.07.2026, both the orders stand stayed and shall be kept in abeyance until further hearing and orders,” the bench said while directing Mhatre to surrender to the Vishnunagar Police Station, Dombivli (West), prior to Sunday, 5 pm. He has been directed to be kept in magisterial custody.

“In the event he does not surrender or is not traceable, the authorities would be at liberty to follow the due procedure, including initiating steps for attaching his immovable properties,” the HC added.

Court Notes Criminal Record

In its order, the HC said it was important to note the past 18 crimes registered against Mhatre, including grave offences involving physical assault, despite his acquittal in 17 of them. The suo motu plea will now be heard on Tuesday (July 21).

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Doctors Announce Protest

Doctors across Maharashtra had announced that they would abstain from work on July 22 after Mhatre was granted bail, along with his four associates, who were also accused of actively assaulting the doctors.

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