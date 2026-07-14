Dombivli Doctor Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Sent To Judicial Custody Until July 24, Bail Plea Filed

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was remanded to judicial custody by the Kalyan District Court as his bail plea awaits hearing | File Photo

Kalyan, July 13, 2026: In a significant development in the high-profile assault case involving doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and the other accused were on Monday remanded to 10 days of judicial custody till July 24 by the Kalyan District Court.

Mhatre was produced before the court through video conferencing due to security considerations, while his legal team simultaneously moved a bail application.

Court Orders Judicial Custody

The case pertains to the alleged assault on a woman doctor, nurses and hospital staff at the Shastrinagar Hospital run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The incident, captured on CCTV and mobile phone videos, triggered widespread outrage across the medical fraternity, political circles and civil society after the footage went viral on social media.

Following the expiry of the police custody granted earlier, Mhatre and the co-accused were produced before the Kalyan District Court on Monday. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court remanded all the accused to judicial custody until July 24.

Earlier, the prosecution had sought permission to conduct Mhatre's remand hearing through video conferencing after informing the court that he was undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and was medically advised against physical movement.

However, Judge K. S. Katakde had rejected that plea, directing the police to produce the accused before the court in person before any decision on police custody could be taken. Subsequently, Mhatre was produced before the court and was remanded to police custody till July 13.

According to the defence, considering Mhatre's age and medical condition, the court had also permitted regular medical monitoring, directing that his blood pressure be checked every six hours and that immediate treatment be provided if his condition deteriorated.

Bail Plea Filed

On Monday, however, Mhatre's appearance before the court was conducted through video conferencing due to security arrangements. Following the completion of the police investigation during the custodial period, the court ordered that he be shifted to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Mhatre's lawyers filed a bail application before the Kalyan District Court. The court is expected to hear the plea separately, and all eyes are now on whether the accused will secure relief or continue to remain in judicial custody.

Case Draws Widespread Criticism

The assault case has drawn sharp criticism from doctors' associations and healthcare professionals across Maharashtra. The incident allegedly took place inside Shastrinagar Hospital, where Mhatre and his supporters are accused of storming into the premises and assaulting a woman doctor, nurses and other hospital employees following a dispute.

The Vishnunagar Police registered an FIR against Mhatre and three others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Initially, police arrested three accused, while Mhatre was taken into custody only after mounting public and political pressure over the delayed action. Soon after his arrest, he complained of health issues and was admitted to the Thane District Civil Hospital for treatment before being produced in court.

The viral videos of the incident sparked statewide condemnation, with doctors demanding strict action against those involved and enhanced security at government hospitals. Medical associations had also warned of protests, stating that violence against healthcare workers cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

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With the accused now in judicial custody and the bail plea pending before the court, the case continues to remain under close public and legal scrutiny.

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