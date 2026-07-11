Kalyan Court Sends Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre To Police Custody Till July 13 |

Kalyan: In a significant development in the high-profile assault case involving doctors and hospital staff at KDMC’s Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, the Kalyan Court on Friday remanded Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three co-accused to police custody till July 13. The court also directed the police to ensure that Mhatre undergoes a medical examination every six hours after his counsel cited health concerns during the remand hearing.

Assault case triggers outrage among Maharashtra doctors

The case has triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra's medical fraternity after doctors, nurses and hospital employees were allegedly assaulted inside the government-run Shastrinagar Hospital on Tuesday night. Following the incident, the Vishnunagar Police registered an FIR against five persons, including one woman, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The prime accused corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday. However, shortly after his arrest his health reportedly deteriorated, prompting the police to shift him to the Thane Civil Hospital for treatment. After being discharged from the hospital on Friday morning, Mhatre was produced before the Kalyan Court along with the other arrested accused.

Defence seeks health monitoring during custodial interrogation

During the remand proceedings, defence counsel Advocate A.Y. Patki informed the court that Mhatre was suffering from medical complications and requested that his health be monitored regularly while in police custody. Accepting the plea, the court directed the investigating agency to conduct his medical examination every six hours during the period of police custody.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded Mhatre and the three co-accused to police custody till Monday July 13, enabling investigators to continue custodial interrogation. Police officials told the court that the custody was necessary to establish the sequence of events, ascertain the role of each accused and collect further evidence related to the assault.

Accused allegedly assaulted doctors and hospital employees after dispute

According to investigators, the accused allegedly entered the hospital premises and assaulted doctors, nurses and other hospital employees following a dispute. The incident sparked sharp criticism from medical associations, which demanded stringent action against those responsible and stronger security arrangements at government hospitals.

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The alleged assault also led to protests by doctors, who condemned the attack on healthcare professionals and expressed concern over the growing incidents of violence against medical staff while on duty. The case has since attracted significant political and public attention.

Police officials confirmed that while four accused are now in custody, one woman accused remains absconding. A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest her at the earliest. Investigators said efforts are underway to gather electronic and documentary evidence and record additional witness statements as part of the ongoing probe.

With the accused now in police custody, investigators are expected to intensify questioning to determine the motive behind the assault, identify the individual roles of each accused and complete the remaining stages of the investigation. The case continues to be closely watched by the medical community as well as political observers across the state.

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