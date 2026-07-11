BMC To Reopen 500 Gardens Next Week After Heavy Rain, Tree Fall Safety Checks | AI

Mumbai: Around 500 public gardens, which were shut last week during heavy rainfall, will be opened for citizens from next week. On July 7, the BMC announced that municipal gardens will be closed for citizens as precaution as the weather department had warned of extreme heavy rainfall along with strong winds.

Staff clearing fallen trees and branches before reopening gardens

"The staff is still clearing the fallen branches and trees from the streets across the city as well as gardens. We plan to re-open the gardens for public from Monday or mid-week next week once we ensure weak trees, branches inside the gardens are also cleared and public safety is ensured" said a senior officer from civic garden department.

This monsoon, Mumbai witnessed one of the highest monsoon tree collapses, which killed three citizens within two weeks, including a child, and injured several people.

Cement sheet collapse in Andheri garden injures two senior citizens

In one of the recent incident in a garden endangering public safety amid intense rains, on July 6 at Regency 3rd Cross Road, Lokhandwala Garden No 2, Andheri West; two senior citizen women were injured after a cement sheet collapsed when a man was doing Yoga. The injured women were taken to hospital, and their condition is stable.

Mumbai recorded more than 1,700 complaints of trees/branches falling since July 1 amid heavy rain, which is almost double compared to last year. Reportedly, in city recorded 855 tree/branches falls complaints in 2025, 653 in 2024 and 685 in 2023.

The highest single-day tally was recorded on July 5, when 523 tree and tree/branches fall incidents were reported across the city, followed by 428 incidents on July 6.

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