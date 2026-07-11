NCR-MMR Air Connectivity Breaks As Akasa Air Shuts Down Direct Flights Between India's Two Newest Airports | X - @AkasaAir

Mumbai: The highly anticipated, direct aviation link between India’s two newest mega-airports is set to grind to a halt from Saturday. Low-cost carrier Akasa Air has abruptly pulled the plug on its non-stop service connecting Noida International Airport (DXN) and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI), just a fortnight after the route’s glitzy launch.

Passengers left without direct connectivity between Delhi-NCR and Mumbai hubs

The suspension leaves travellers with no direct flights between the burgeoning economic satellite hubs of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Passengers wishing to fly between the two greenfield facilities will now face grueling multi-stop itineraries or must revert to the heavily congested primary hubs of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Akasa Air’s ambitious route was designed to capture the early-adopter corporate and commuter market moving between Western Uttar Pradesh and the expanding industrial belts of Navi Mumbai. However, the reality on the ground has failed to match the corporate optimism.

Airline cites network optimisation and operational factors

In a statement tracking the route’s sudden cancellation, Akasa Air attributed the move to standard operational recalibration. "Akasa Air continuously optimises its network and schedules based on factors such as customer demand, seasonality, operational efficiencies, and aircraft deployment. As part of this ongoing process, some routes and flight schedules may be adjusted from time to time." It has indicated that the suspension is temporary, with a tentative resumption penciled in for October 1.

However, industry insiders tell a more complicated story of structural commercial unviability caused by a severe lack of last-mile infrastructure.

Read Also Two More BMC Corporators Disqualified After Caste Certificates Invalidated By Panels

While both airports boast state-of-the-art terminal facilities, ground transport connectivity to both remote sites remains deeply fragmented. For a passenger, the theoretical time saved by flying point-to-point between Noida and Navi Mumbai is currently swallowed by the logistics of reaching the departure gates.

Aviation analysts in Mumbai point to three critical deterrents that choked demand for the route within days of its premiere. This includes the prohibitive cost of taxis from Central Mumbai to the Ulwe-based airport and from Central Delhi to Jewar in Noida, lack of mass rapid transit links, and high airport charges levied on airlines.

While Navi Mumbai is eyeing an aggressive ramp-up, including the launch of international passenger and freighter operations next week on July 15, domestic regional linkages like the Noida route require solid domestic feed to survive.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/