Two More BMC Corporators Disqualified After Caste Certificates Invalidated By Panels |

Mumbai: Two more Opposition corporators were disqualified from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday after the District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee (DCCSC) invalidated their caste certificates. Mayor Ritu Tawde announced the disqualification of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Roshan Shaikh and NCP corporator Bushra Nadeem Malik during the General Body meeting. The latest action takes the number of corporators disqualified on similar grounds to four in just a month.

Both corporators elected from OBC women reserved seats

Shaikh of Ward 138 (Mankhurd) and Bushra Nadeem Malik of Ward 170 (Kurla East) were elected from Other Backward Class (Women) reserved seats. However, the caste validity certificate submitted by Shaikh was invalidated by the Parbhani DCCSC on April 27, while Malik's certificate was rejected by the Akola DCCSC on July 2, Tawde informed the civic House. Both certificates had been submitted following their election in January 2026.

Announcing the disqualifications, Tawde said the memberships of both corporators stood automatically terminated from the dates on which their caste validity certificates were invalidated. The latest action comes just a month after AIMIM corporator Shamir Ramzan Patel (Ward 137, Govandi) and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepak Sawant (Ward 111, Bhandup) were unseated on identical grounds. With the four disqualifications, AIMIM's strength in the 227-member BMC has fallen to five corporators, the NCP's to two and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s to 64.

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