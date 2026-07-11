1,200 IT Professionals Join Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi Procession In Alandi |

Mumbai: Around 1,200 participants of the IT Dindi joined the annual Wari pilgrimage on Thursday as the palanquin procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj set out from Alandi.

Devotees seek darshan before halting at Vishrantwadi for mahaprasad

The IT Dindi members had darshan of the Dnyaneshwar Maharaj chariot before proceeding past the historic Paduka Temple and halting at Vishrantwadi for mahaprasad. Organisers said the number of dindis had been regulated due to recent rainfall, enabling devotees to have an orderly darshan before the group reached Pune later in the evening.

The pilgrimage was marked by the singing of traditional abhangs and devotional songs. Yogesh Bompilwar presented devotional compositions created with the aid of information technology and artificial intelligence, prompting many Warkaris to join in with singing and dancing.

First-time participants describe Wari experience as spiritual journey

Many participants who were taking part in the Wari for the first time described the experience as spiritually uplifting and unforgettable.

Madhuri Khanolkar said she had watched the dindis pass through Pune in previous years but had never participated. “This year I experienced the Wari first-hand. I will certainly return every year,” she said.

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Another participant, Girish Markale, described the gathering of Vaishnav devotees as “an extraordinary experience”, while Prasad, another pilgrim, said he thoroughly enjoyed the journey and intended to participate again next year.

Organisers said the IT Dindi provides an opportunity for professionals from the information technology sector and other demanding professions to step away from their hectic routines and experience the centuries-old spiritual tradition of the Wari. Several participants said the pilgrimage fostered a sense of unity and devotion transcending social and professional backgrounds.

The organisers also noted the significant participation of young women and other women devotees, highlighting the growing diversity of the IT Dindi.

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