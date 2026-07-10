Maharashtra Tourism Showcases MICE, Wedding And Heritage Potential At WOW Awards Asia |

Maharashtra Tourism showcased the state's growing potential as a global destination for tourism, business events and destination weddings as the Presenting Partner at the 17th edition of WOW Awards Asia, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Interactive pavilion highlights Maharashtra’s diverse tourism offerings

The Department of Tourism set up an interactive pavilion aimed at promoting Maharashtra's diverse tourism offerings to national and international stakeholders. The showcase highlighted the state's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) capabilities, destination wedding venues, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, coastal attractions, wildlife destinations and adventure tourism experiences, while emphasising its modern infrastructure and seamless connectivity.

The event was inaugurated by Sanjay Khandare, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism), Government of Maharashtra, and Mangesh Joshi, Director of the Directorate of Tourism. Senior officials from the Tourism Department, including Santosh Rokade, Vijay Powar, Santosh Jadhav and Pradnya Manohar, attended the event. Maharashtra's Ambassador of Youth Tourism, Naveli Deshmukh, also felicitated award winners during the ceremony.

Union Minister highlights role of tourism and events in India’s growth

One of the highlights of the convention was a keynote address by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on 'Tourism & Events: Driving India's Future', where he underlined the growing importance of tourism and MICE events in enhancing India's global standing as a leisure and business travel destination. Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke also delivered a presentation on the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, outlining its significance and tourism opportunities.

The two-day convention attracted more than 6,000 delegates from over 25 countries, bringing together tourism boards, hospitality brands, event professionals, marketers, entertainers and destination experts.

Maharashtra aims to become leading tourism and wedding destination

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said Maharashtra remained committed to becoming one of India's leading destinations for tourism, business events and destination weddings, adding that the partnership with WOW Awards Asia had created fresh opportunities for collaboration, investment and tourism growth.

Khandare said the event had reinforced Maharashtra's capabilities as a globally competitive MICE destination, while Joshi noted that the convention had showcased the state's ability to host world-class events backed by robust infrastructure, exceptional hospitality and diverse tourism experiences.

The event honoured excellence across 106 categories and featured business sessions, masterclasses, networking forums and industry awards recognising achievements across the experience economy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/