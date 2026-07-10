Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Objects To Court's Reported Krishna-Kansa Analogy In Nida Khan Bail Matter | X

Mumbai: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has objected to a reported judicial observation comparing the pregnancy of Corporate Jihad case accused Nida Khan with the birth of Lord Krishna while granting her bail, claiming that the analogy has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and unfairly portrayed the Nashik Police as the mythological villain Kansa.

HJS spokesperson expresses respect for judiciary but raises concerns

In a statement issued on Friday, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said the organisation had the highest respect for the judiciary and the rule of law but was deeply distressed by the reported comparison. He argued that such religious analogies should be avoided as they could hurt the faith of devotees and undermine the morale of the investigating agency.

According to the HJS, the accused had allegedly remained absconding for around 40 days and had not cooperated with the investigation. The organisation said she faces allegations of sexual harassment, mental harassment and attempts to force female employees at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik to convert their religion. The allegations are currently the subject of judicial proceedings.

HJS says comparison with Kansa creates wrong impression about police

Referring to Hindu mythology, Shinde said Kansa had imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva following a prophecy that Devaki's eighth son, Lord Krishna, would be responsible for his death. Drawing a parallel with the present case, he said, could create the impression that the Nashik Police were being equated with Kansa.

The organisation also questioned what it described as special consideration being shown to the accused. Citing the National Crime Records Bureau's Prison Statistics Report 2024, HJS said women account for around 4.1 per cent of India's prison population and that many women inmates have given birth while in judicial custody.

"The law must apply equally to everyone," the statement said.

The HJS urged the Maharashtra government to examine the bail order and, if legally sustainable, challenge it before an appropriate higher court.

The allegations against Nida Khan remain under investigation, and no findings have yet been recorded by the trial court.

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