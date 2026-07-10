Flooded Graves At Mazgaon Cemetery Spark Outrage; BMC Sanctions ₹1 Cr Renovation Fund |

Mumbai: Videos showing flooded graves and mourners huddling under umbrellas to shield themselves from heavy rain beneath a leaking canopy at the Narialwadi Muslim cemetery in Mazgaon have triggered outrage over the poor condition of one of Mumbai's largest burial grounds. The cemetery management, however, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanctioned funds last week for long-awaited renovation works.

Eight-acre cemetery managed by trust since 1927 faces infrastructure issues

Spread across eight acres, the municipal burial ground has been managed by the Narialwadi Mosque and Qabrastan Trust since 1927, although it had existed as a burial ground long before that. Members of the local community say the cemetery's infrastructure has steadily deteriorated over the years, with damaged pathways, inadequate basic amenities and large sections of the waiting shed roof having collapsed.

The controversy has also revived questions over public funds reportedly allocated to the cemetery over the past decade. A local vlogger alleged that MLA and Corporator funds had been utilised between 2014 and 2026, with publicity boards prominently displaying details of the proposed works.

"If a proper estimate is made, works worth crores of rupees were carried out in the Narialwadi Cemetery since 2014 through MLA funds alone. Or was it just announcements, boards and banners, but no actual work?" the vlogger asked, adding that former MLAs and Corporators should be held accountable for the current state of the cemetery.

Trust says BMC approved ₹1 crore after civic committee intervention

Aziz Makki, a member of the Narialwadi Mosque and Qabrastan Trust, said the BMC had sanctioned Rs 1 crore after local Corporator Waqar Khan raised the issue at a Standing Committee meeting.

"Tenders will now have to be issued, so the work will take some time," Makki said, adding that public works had often been carried out without consulting the trust.

Trust seeks survey to mark graves and improve cemetery management

Makki claimed that many graves remain unmarked, while around 20 per cent of the burial ground is occupied by 65 illegal shanties.

"The municipal corporation should conduct a detailed survey to demarcate graves and prepare a systematic layout. This could create space for another 500 to 1,000 graves," he said. "We also receive demands to construct dargahs over certain graves, but we discourage the practice because we want to recycle graves after the prescribed period. Simply painting the premises in the name of beautification serves no purpose."

He also criticised the manner in which development works are undertaken.

"Corporators and MLAs bring workers, hold photo opportunities, but very little actual groundwork is visible," Makki said. "Daily burials have increased from an average of about 10 to between 30 and 40. We have also not reopened Covid-era graves for reuse because we are uncertain about the applicable rules."

Waqar Khan could not be reached for comment despite assuring this correspondent that he would respond. However, in a video statement, Khan said his proposal to renovate the cemetery had received support from Corporators across party lines.

"Rs 1 crore is not enough to repair the pathways, rebuild the waiting shed, and install lighting and CCTV cameras. This is a large cemetery and much more funding is required," Khan said.

Meanwhile, some members of the local community also questioned the trust over the utilisation of public donations and its accounts.

"If the trust's expenditure exceeds its income, it should clearly inform the community. People are willing to contribute if they know the actual requirements," a local resident said.

Makki responded that the trust functions only as the caretaker of the cemetery and that all civil works can be undertaken only by the BMC.

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