Mumbai: BEST Launches Safety Training For 5,200 Wet Lease Bus Drivers After Mankhurd Accident

BEST has begun a safety training programme for 5,200 wet lease bus drivers to strengthen road safety following the Mankhurd accident | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: In the wake of the recent bus accident at Mankhurd, the BEST Undertaking has launched a special one-day safety sensitisation and training programme for all 5,200 wet lease bus drivers. The initiative aims to improve driving standards, reduce accidents and strengthen passenger safety across Mumbai's public transport network.

Focus On Safe Driving

The training programme covers key aspects of safe and defensive driving, including lane discipline, avoiding lane cutting, maintaining safe speed limits, following traffic rules, reducing distractions while driving and making effective use of rear-view mirrors.

Drivers are also being reminded to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during operations. BEST officials said the exercise has been launched to reinforce safe driving habits and ensure greater accountability among drivers operating wet lease buses.

Stricter Monitoring Ordered

The undertaking has also directed all wet lease operators to closely monitor their drivers and ensure strict compliance with safety norms. Along with driver training, BEST management has emphasised continuous supervision and regular monitoring to improve operational efficiency and minimise the risk of accidents.

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Passenger Safety Priority

The move comes in the wake of the Mankhurd accident, which raised fresh concerns over road safety. As a large section of BEST's fleet is operated through wet lease contractors, officials believe regular training, sensitisation and strict enforcement of safety protocols will improve driving behaviour and enhance passenger confidence.

BEST management reiterated that commuter safety remains its top priority and said such initiatives will continue to strengthen Mumbai's public transport system.

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