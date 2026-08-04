BEST Approves 1,500 PM E-Drive Electric Midi Buses To Enhance Mumbai's Last-Mile Connectivity | File Pic

Mumbai:In a major push towards clean and efficient public transport, the BEST Committee on Tuesday approved the induction of 1,500 PM E-Drive AC electric midi buses to improve last-mile connectivity across Mumbai. The new fleet is expected to strengthen feeder services to metro stations, serve high-density corridors and support the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' target of operating 10,000 buses in the city by 2027. The proposal had earlier received approval from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 30, 2025.

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The 9-metre air-conditioned electric buses are designed for narrow roads and busy urban routes. Each bus will feature a 400 mm ultra-low floor for easy access, including for wheelchair users. The buses will be equipped with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, air suspension, fast DC charging, a 360-degree CCTV surveillance system, Intelligent Transport Management Systems (ITMS) and a Fire Detection and Suppression System to improve passenger safety and operational efficiency.

Under the approved plan, GreenCell Mobility will supply 1,050 EKA electric buses, accounting for 70 per cent of the order, while Sai Green will provide 450 Switch EiV9 buses. The buses will be inducted in four phases 225, 375, 450 and 450 buses during 2026 and 2027 and deployed across different BEST depots. The induction is expected to improve connectivity to public transport hubs, reduce emissions and enhance the overall commuting experience for passengers across Mumbai.