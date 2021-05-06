Maharashtra reports 62,194 new COVID-19 cases, 853 deaths; active cases now 6,39,075

aharashtra on Thursday reported 62,194 new COVID-19 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,42,736, while 853 more deaths pushed the toll to 73,515, an official from the state health department said.

Compared to Wednesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload increased by 4,554 in the last 24 hours, but the fatality count dropped by 67.

Out of the 853 deaths, 331 occurred in the last 48 hours, 247 in the past one week and the remaining 275 in the period before last week, but were added to the toll now as part of data reconciliation exercise, the official said.

Fresh recoveries were slightly more than the new infections.

He said 63,842 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 42,27,940.

The state now has 6,39,075 active cases, the official said.