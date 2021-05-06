Created war room to monitor COVID-19 situation in the city: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said a war room has been created to monitor the coronavirus situation in the city. She also added that the current death rate is lower than last year's.

