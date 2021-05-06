Created war room to monitor COVID-19 situation in the city: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said a war room has been created to monitor the coronavirus situation in the city. She also added that the current death rate is lower than last year's.
"The current death rate is lower than last year. We've created a war room to monitor the COVID situation in the city. We're informing people about the availability of hospital beds through the war room," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
On Tuesday, Kishori Pednekar said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will consider allowing vaccines for the homeless and the poor, and those who do not have Aadhaar cards.
"I will be taking up this matter with the BMC chief as well as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. With experts already anticipating the third wave of Covid-19, we should not let the vulnerable sections suffer and help them immediately," Kishori Pednekar had said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 3,879 new coronavirus cases and 77 fatalities, taking the count of infections in the city to 6,65,299 and the death toll to 13,547.
Notably, less than 30,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted every day in the last three days, while 35,377 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours. It took the total of tests conducted so far in the city to 55,78,236.
The count of recoveries in the city rose to 5,98,545 after 3,686 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day and Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 90 per cent. The city currently has 51,472 active cases.
