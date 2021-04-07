Maharashtra reports 59,907 new COVID-19 cases, records highest number of deaths since Oct 2020

With 59,907 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic's outbreak.

Moreover, with 322 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today, state reported the highest number of deaths since October 2020. On October 16, 2020, Maharashtra had reported 306 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.79%.

As on today, there are 5,01,559 active cases in the state.

As per health department's report, 30,296 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total count of recovered patients to 26,13,627. The recovery rate in the state is 82.36%.