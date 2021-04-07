Maharashtra reports 59,907 new COVID-19 cases, records highest number of deaths since Oct 2020

With 59,907 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic's outbreak.
Moreover, with 322 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today, state reported the highest number of deaths since October 2020. On October 16, 2020, Maharashtra had reported 306 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.79%.
As on today, there are 5,01,559 active cases in the state.
As per health department's report, 30,296 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total count of recovered patients to 26,13,627. The recovery rate in the state is 82.36%.
Out of 2,11,48,736 laboratory samples 31,73,261 have been tested positive (15.00%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 25,78,530 people are in home quarantine and 21,212 people are in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai on April 7 reported 10,428 cases after seeing a dip in cases on April 5 with 9,857 cases. As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 23 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,851. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,82,760 COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday recorded a single-day addition of 5,338 COVID-19 cases and 66 casualties, an official said.
With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 2,54,221, while the toll rose to 5,504, the official said.
As many as, 3,868 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,05,784, he said.
