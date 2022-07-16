e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 2,382 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths; active cases at 15,521

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 05:58 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 2,382 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths; active cases at 15,521 | File Image

Maharashtra on Saturday, July 16 recorded 2,382 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 15,521. Besides, 8 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,023.

2,853 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 78,53,661. The recovery rate in the state is 97.96%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Out of 8,25,99,520 laboratory samples 80,17,205 have been tested positive (09.71%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 548 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 252 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 959 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 77 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 94 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 68 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 143 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 241 fresh cases.

