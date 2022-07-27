e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 2,138 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths; active cases at 13,943

Out of 8,30,14,538 laboratory samples 80,39,319 have been tested positive (09.68%) for COVID-19 until today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra reports 2,138 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths; active cases at 13,943 | PTI

Maharashtra on Wednesday, July 27 recorded 2,138 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 13,943. Besides, eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,088.

2,279 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 78,77,288. The recovery rate in the state is 97.98%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Out of 8,30,14,538 laboratory samples 80,39,319 have been tested positive (09.68%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 508 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 188 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 673 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 89 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 47 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 71 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 128 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 434 fresh cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra reports 2,138 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths; active cases at 13,943

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...

IIT Guwahati aims to attract more foreign students

IIT Guwahati aims to attract more foreign students

54% of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' expenditure spent on media advocacy since 2014: Centre

54% of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' expenditure spent on media advocacy since 2014: Centre

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota matter on August 2

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota matter on August 2

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further