 Maharashtra Records Most Number Of Railway Crimes In 2022; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar Follow: NCRB
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Records Most Number Of Railway Crimes In 2022; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar Follow: NCRB

Maharashtra Records Most Number Of Railway Crimes In 2022; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar Follow: NCRB

The state’s GRP registered the highest number of cases (19,860) last year, followed by Madhya Pradesh (7,611), Bihar (6,630), Uttar Pradesh (6,286) and Gujarat (5,692), the NCRB report says.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra topped the list of states with the most number of railway crimes in 2022, according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The state’s Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the highest number of cases (19,860) last year, followed by Madhya Pradesh (7,611), Bihar (6,630), Uttar Pradesh (6,286) and Gujarat (5,692), the NCRB report says.

Types of crimes on railways

Of the 19,860 cases in Maharashtra, most were related to offences against property (18,834). They were followed by robbery (652), offences affecting the human body (587), causing death by negligence (246), hurt (156), forgery, cheating and fraud (67), kidnapping and abduction (31), abetment of suicide (15), murder (15), attempt to commit murder (11), miscarriage, infanticide, foeticide and abandonment (nine).

Maharashtra registered the maximum number of cases of outraging modesty in the railways (98), followed by Kerala (46), Uttar Pradesh (35), Madhya Pradesh (32) and Rajasthan (27). The statistics also revealed that the state also topped in cases of theft in railways. Maharashtra registered 18,143 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (6,857), Uttar Pradesh (4,387), Delhi (3,089) and Tamil Nadu (2,141).

Read Also
NCRB report: Maharashtra in top three in crimes against women, Delhi most unsafe metro city
article-image

Railway crime chart statistics:

Maharashtra: 19,860

Madhya Pradesh: 7,611

Bihar: 6,630

Uttar Pradesh: 6,286

Gujarat: 5,692

Outraging modesty

Maharashtra: 98

Kerala: 46

Uttar Pradesh: 35

Madhya Pradesh: 32

Rajasthan: 27

Theft

Maharashtra: 18,143

Madhya Pradesh: 6,857

Uttar Pradesh: 4,387

Delhi: 3,089

Tamil Nadu: 2,141

Read Also
Mumbai tops in Maharashtra in cyber-crime cases
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Police Nab Scamster Ashesh Mehta's Parents From Ahmedabad; Mumbai Cops Yet To Make Arrests

Punjab Police Nab Scamster Ashesh Mehta's Parents From Ahmedabad; Mumbai Cops Yet To Make Arrests

Mumbai: HC Refuses To Give Child’s Custody To Father Due To His Abusive And Violent Behaviour

Mumbai: HC Refuses To Give Child’s Custody To Father Due To His Abusive And Violent Behaviour

Maharashtra Records Most Number Of Railway Crimes In 2022; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar Follow: NCRB

Maharashtra Records Most Number Of Railway Crimes In 2022; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar Follow: NCRB

Mira-Bhayandar: New Year Healthcare Bonanza For Kashimira Residents As First Cashless...

Mira-Bhayandar: New Year Healthcare Bonanza For Kashimira Residents As First Cashless...

Mumbai News: Central Railway's General Manager Surprises Employees With Unannounced Station...

Mumbai News: Central Railway's General Manager Surprises Employees With Unannounced Station...