Maharashtra Records Most Number Of Railway Crimes In 2022; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar Follow: NCRB

Mumbai: Maharashtra topped the list of states with the most number of railway crimes in 2022, according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
The state’s Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the highest number of cases (19,860) last year, followed by Madhya Pradesh (7,611), Bihar (6,630), Uttar Pradesh (6,286) and Gujarat (5,692), the NCRB report says.
Types of crimes on railways
Of the 19,860 cases in Maharashtra, most were related to offences against property (18,834). They were followed by robbery (652), offences affecting the human body (587), causing death by negligence (246), hurt (156), forgery, cheating and fraud (67), kidnapping and abduction (31), abetment of suicide (15), murder (15), attempt to commit murder (11), miscarriage, infanticide, foeticide and abandonment (nine).
Maharashtra registered the maximum number of cases of outraging modesty in the railways (98), followed by Kerala (46), Uttar Pradesh (35), Madhya Pradesh (32) and Rajasthan (27). The statistics also revealed that the state also topped in cases of theft in railways. Maharashtra registered 18,143 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (6,857), Uttar Pradesh (4,387), Delhi (3,089) and Tamil Nadu (2,141).
Railway crime chart statistics:
Maharashtra: 19,860
Madhya Pradesh: 7,611
Bihar: 6,630
Uttar Pradesh: 6,286
Gujarat: 5,692
Outraging modesty
Maharashtra: 98
Kerala: 46
Uttar Pradesh: 35
Madhya Pradesh: 32
Rajasthan: 27
Theft
Maharashtra: 18,143
Madhya Pradesh: 6,857
Uttar Pradesh: 4,387
Delhi: 3,089
Tamil Nadu: 2,141