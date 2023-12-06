Maharashtra Records Most Number Of Railway Crimes In 2022; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar Follow: NCRB

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra topped the list of states with the most number of railway crimes in 2022, according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The state’s Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the highest number of cases (19,860) last year, followed by Madhya Pradesh (7,611), Bihar (6,630), Uttar Pradesh (6,286) and Gujarat (5,692), the NCRB report says.

Types of crimes on railways

Of the 19,860 cases in Maharashtra, most were related to offences against property (18,834). They were followed by robbery (652), offences affecting the human body (587), causing death by negligence (246), hurt (156), forgery, cheating and fraud (67), kidnapping and abduction (31), abetment of suicide (15), murder (15), attempt to commit murder (11), miscarriage, infanticide, foeticide and abandonment (nine).

Maharashtra registered the maximum number of cases of outraging modesty in the railways (98), followed by Kerala (46), Uttar Pradesh (35), Madhya Pradesh (32) and Rajasthan (27). The statistics also revealed that the state also topped in cases of theft in railways. Maharashtra registered 18,143 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (6,857), Uttar Pradesh (4,387), Delhi (3,089) and Tamil Nadu (2,141).

Railway crime chart statistics:

Maharashtra: 19,860

Madhya Pradesh: 7,611

Bihar: 6,630

Uttar Pradesh: 6,286

Gujarat: 5,692

Outraging modesty

Maharashtra: 98

Kerala: 46

Uttar Pradesh: 35

Madhya Pradesh: 32

Rajasthan: 27

Theft

Maharashtra: 18,143

Madhya Pradesh: 6,857

Uttar Pradesh: 4,387

Delhi: 3,089

Tamil Nadu: 2,141