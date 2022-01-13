Maharashtra records massive spike with 46,406 new COVID-19 cases, none of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Thursday, January 13, recorded 46,406 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,51,828. Besides, 36 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,737.

34,658 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 66,83,769. The recovery rate in the state is 94.39%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2%.

Currently, 17,95,631 people are in home quarantine and 9,124 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 26,537 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2813 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 10865 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1158 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 655 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 965 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 608 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2805 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, zero cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. Till date, a total of 1367 patients infected with new variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 775 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:12 PM IST