Maharashtra records massive COVID-19 surge: 5,368 new cases reported, 198 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Thursday, December 30, recorded 5,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 18,217. Besides, 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,518.

1,193 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,07,330. The recovery rate in the state is 97.55%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,33,748 people are in home quarantine and 1078 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 4566 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 512 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 64 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 33 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 28 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 14 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 44 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 98 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). with this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 450. Of the 198 patients reported by NIV, 30 are international travellers.

Of the total 450 cases in the state, 327 are from Mumbai, 26 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 18 are from Pune rural, 12 each from Pune Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation, seven each from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Kalyan Dombivali, six each from Nagpur and Satara, five from Osmanabad, three each from Vasai Virar and Nanded, two each from Aurangabad, Nanded, Buldhana and Bhivandi Nizampur, one each from Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Mira Bhayandar and Kolhapur.

Out of the 450, 125 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 08:42 PM IST