Maharashtra records 8,470 new COVID-19 cases, 188 deaths; recovery rate rises to 95.9%

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 8,470 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,23,340. Besides, 188 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,18,795.

9,043 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 57,42,258. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.9%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%.

Currently, 6,58,863 people are in home quarantine and 4,196 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1784 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 662 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2206 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3019 new cases, Aurangabad circle 164, Latur circle 312, Akola circle 254, and Nagpur circle recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 5,52,909 people have been inoculated till 8 pm in Maharashtra on Tuesday. It is the highest single-day record after April 26 when 5.34 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19.

As per data released by the government, 2,80,82,920 people have been inoculated in Maharashtra as on June 22. As of now, 2,25,48,801 beneficiaries in the state have received their first vaccine dose and of them, 55,34,119 got their second dose.

Maharashtra also tops the states with a total of 2,80,82,920 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, with 2,63,22,777, 2,25,91,453 and 2,16,92,192 doses respectively.