Maharashtra records 6,843 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths, 5,212 recoveries on July 25

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,843 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 94,985. Besides, 123 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,31,552.
5,212 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,35,029. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.33%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.
Currently, 5,17,362 people are in home quarantine and 3,506 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1184 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1100 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2168 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1963 new cases, Aurangabad circle 56, Latur circle 314, Akola circle 40, and Nagpur circle recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases.