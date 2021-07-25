Maharashtra rain fury: Flood situation in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli still critical, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Even though the rain has subsided, the flood situation in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli is still critical, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday evening. He said that around one lakh people from six affected districts have been evacuated so far. To review the situation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said he is going to Satara today, and tomorrow he will visit Sangli and Kolhapur.
"The flood situation in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli is still critical. I spoke to CM earlier today. I am going to Satara today and tomorrow I will go to Sangli and Kolhapur. We are constantly in touch with Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg official," news agency ANI quoted Pawar as saying.
"The state govt stands with the people of all affected places. Rescue operations are underway. We have roped in all agencies to work. Around 1 lakh people from 6 affected districts have been evacuated. Rain has stopped but flooding is being reduced slowly," he added.
Reportedly, as many as 1,35,313 people have been shifted to safer places, including 78,111 in Sangli district, followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district.
Around 400 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted by Indian Air Force aircraft from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Vadodara to Pune, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and Goa along with 40 tonnes of rescue equipment.
The teams of the three Services are working round the clock to rescue the locals affected by floods, besides providing them with food, water and medicines. More rescue teams and aircraft are on standby for deployment.
The government said 52 deaths were so far reported in Raigad, 21 in Ratnagiri, 13 in Satara, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in suburban Mumbai, and two each in Sindhudurg and Pune.
Besides, a total of 875 villages in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune were affected by the torrential rains, it said.
Meanwhile, a 'central war room' has been established at the Department of Military Affairs in the Defence Ministry for close coordination among the three wings of the armed forces for flood relief operations in Maharashtra, the Indian Army said.
(With input from agencies)
