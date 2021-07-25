Maharashtra rain fury: Flood situation in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli still critical, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Even though the rain has subsided, the flood situation in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli is still critical, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday evening. He said that around one lakh people from six affected districts have been evacuated so far. To review the situation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said he is going to Satara today, and tomorrow he will visit Sangli and Kolhapur.

"The flood situation in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli is still critical. I spoke to CM earlier today. I am going to Satara today and tomorrow I will go to Sangli and Kolhapur. We are constantly in touch with Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg official," news agency ANI quoted Pawar as saying.

"The state govt stands with the people of all affected places. Rescue operations are underway. We have roped in all agencies to work. Around 1 lakh people from 6 affected districts have been evacuated. Rain has stopped but flooding is being reduced slowly," he added.