Maharashtra records 536 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths, 329 recoveries on May 27; active cases jump to 2,568

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
Maharashtra records 536 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths, 329 recoveries on May 27; active cases jump to 2,568 | AFP Photo

Maharashtra on Friday, May 27 recorded 536 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,568. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

329 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,34,439. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,08,41,803 laboratory samples 78,84,865 have been tested positive (09.75%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 457 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 56 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 7 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 0 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 4 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 8 fresh cases.

