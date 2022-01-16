Maharashtra records 41,327 new COVID-19 cases, 8 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Sunday, January 16, recorded 40,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,65,346. Besides, 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,808.

40,386 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 67,60,514. The recovery rate in the state is 94.28%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.97%.

Currently, 21,98,414 people are in home quarantine and 2,921 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 17,384 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4466 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11,561 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1566 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1016 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1439 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 797 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 3098 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 8 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Sunday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 1,738. Out of these, 932 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:07 PM IST