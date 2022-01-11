Maharashtra records 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 34 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Tuesday, January 11, recorded 34,424 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,21,477. Besides, 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,669.

18,967 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 66,21,070. The recovery rate in the state is 94.75%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.02%.

Currently, 14,64,987 people are in home quarantine and 3,032 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 22165 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2029 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6799 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 842 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 530 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 496 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 398 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1165 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 34 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 1,281. Out of these, 499 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:14 PM IST