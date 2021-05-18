Maharashtra records 28,438 new COVID-19 cases, 679 deaths; 52,898 patients discharged in single day

Maharashtra continues to witness a downward trend in its daily COVID-19 caseload. On Tuesday, the state recorded 28,438 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 4,19,727.

Besides, 679 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 83,777.

52,898 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 49,27,480. The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.69%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.54%.

Currently, 30,97,161 people are in home quarantine and 25,004 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2559 new cases on Tuesday.