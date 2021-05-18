When will DRDO's 2-DG drug be added to COVID-19 treatment protocol? Here's what Centre has to say

The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for treatment of COVID-19, was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved the drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month.

The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.

The drug comes in powder form in sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water, the Defence Ministry said. In efficacy trends, the Ministry said, patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic cure than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

When will the drug be added to the COVID-19 treatment protocol?

Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog, on Tuesday said COVID-19 National Task Force will examine the 2-DG drug before adding it to the treatment protocol. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for emergency use, he added.