Maharashtra: Record 62 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 79 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

As per the latest report from Pune's BJ Medical College, 62 patients comprising 52 of BA.5 and 10 of BA.4 have been found in Maharashtra on Sunday. Along with these patients, 79 patients of the BA.2.75 variant of Omicron were also detected in the state.

According to the state public health department, while 8 cases of BA.2.75 were from Solapur, all remaining cases were from Pune.

Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases was underway, it added.

This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patients’ tally to 258 and that of BA.2.75 to 199 in the state.

The district-wise BA.4 and BA.5 patients included Pune 163, Mumbai 51, Thane 16, Raigad 7, Sangli 5, Nagpur 8, Palghar 4 and Kolhapur 2.

The district wise 2.74 patients comprised Pune 127, Nagpur 33, Yavatmal 12, Solapur 8, Mumbai 5, Akola 4, Thane 3, Washim 2 and Amravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur and Sangli one each.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) last week designated the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants as variants of concern (VOC) and said they could fuel increases in infections.

So far 10 states have reported cases of BA.2.75 variant including Delhi and Maharashtra, which saw a massive surge in infections during previous COVID-19 waves.