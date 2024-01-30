Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's New Web Portal MahaRERA-CRITI Set For February Launch

Representational photo |

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) is set to launch its new portal next month, aiming to streamline the home purchasing process for home buyers and developers. It also aims to increase transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the real estate sector.

Current website to remain temporarily unavailable

The new website, named MahaRERA-CRITI (Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation), is expected to go live and be fully operational by the end of February. During the transition to the new system, the current website will be temporarily unavailable for a few days due to technical reasons.

MahaRERA initiated this website upgrade to adapt to the changing property market scenario and provide a more user-friendly experience with additional features that will be beneficial for homebuyers and developers. One of the features include ease in lodging complaints by flat purchasers as well as access to information and health summaries of ongoing projects under a new and crucial section ‘project health summary’.

Developers will find it smoother and seamless to submit statutory information required under Forms 1, 2, and 3, such as quarterly progress reports, and Form 5 annually, as these documents run into several pages.

The current website was created five years ago, in May 2017, at the time of MahaRERA’s inception.