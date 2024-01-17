Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority Implements 'One Stand-alone Project: One MahaRERA Number' Policy To Protect Homebuyers' Interests

Representational photo |

To safeguard home buyers’ investments, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has initiated a new “One Stand-alone Project: One MahaRERA Number” policy.

This important step has been taken to prevent cheating of homebuyers as some instances have surfaced of developers obtaining two or more MahaRERA registration numbers for the same or part of the same real estate project.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, MahaRERA has issued orders in this regard, which come into force with immediate effect. As per the order, henceforth, every promoter applying for a new registration of a housing project will have to submit a declaration-cum-undertaking stating that neither the site of the proposed project nor any part of it has MahaRERA registration number; or any application pending. This is applicable for stand-alone as well as multi-phased housing projects on large plots, the press note said.

According to MahaRERA chairman Ajoy Mehta, the regulatory body is trying its best to ensure that the developer does not get any opportunity under any pretext to delay the project. “One Stand-alone Project: One MahaRERA Number is a crucial policy aimed at safeguarding the interest of all stakeholders including homebuyers. This decision will help MahaRERA to monitor all the projects more effectively, while strictly implementing the regulatory provisions,” Mehta said.

The prescribed format of the declaration-cum-undertaking will contain details such as CS number, CTS number, final plot number, survey number, Hissa number, GAT number, Khasra number, etc. If the information submitted is found wrong, incorrect or misleading, MahaRERA will initiate appropriate action against the promoter.

According to the press note, it has come to the notice of MahaRERA that some promoters are applying for additional MahaRERA registration numbers for various reasons, without disclosing the same to the Authority, despite the plot or project already having a MahaRERA registration number.

“It has been observed that in some places the land owner, the promoters are different and they work independently and in some places, the land owner contracts with more than one promoter. This creates multiple challenges and confusion in the project’s completion. Such buildings face difficulties in getting occupancy certificates (OC). Resultant, the homebuyers end up facing difficulties in securing water supply and other basic civic facilities. To prevent such occurrences, MahaRERA has introduced this new policy, the press note clarified.

In the case of a project on a large plot, a separate registration number for the project or phases can be obtained. However, any reservation on the plot as declared by the Government and Local Planning Authority cannot be changed without the formalities as prescribed by the authorities concerned. This includes legal consent of the allottees as well, the press note said.

“These legal measures will help to avoid any complaints, or disputes with regards to common or special amenities such as recreation, playground, parking, internal roads, swimming pool, clubhouse, gymnasium, etc. These need to be categorically and unambiguously specified for every project’s phase in each of the applications submitted for a new MahaRERA registration number”.