Maharashtra Rains: Uddhav Thackeray puts state machinery on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the state administration, Army, Navy and Air Force to be on high alert to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy rains and flood-like situation in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Thackeray chaired a meeting to take a review of the flood situation.

Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the state, including Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur. Over 8,000 people from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur district have been shifted to safer places, officials have said.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Osmanabad, Solapur, Pandharpurand Baramati.

The chief minister asked the administration to avoid loss of life, property and agriculture due to the heavy rains.

Apart from the NDRF, the Army, Navy and Air Force, have been asked to be on high alert for emergency rescue and relief, it said.