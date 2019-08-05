Maharashtra rains: School, colleges to remain closed in Mumbai, several other districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In the wake of heavy rain prediction, all private and public schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday here.

"All private and public schools and colleges will remain shut tomorrow. Some government offices providing emergency and essential services will remain open. Private office staff may move out only if essential," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

Schools and colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai city & Mumbai suburbs will to stay closed tomorrow as there is a hint of heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in "Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools & colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

"All Government and Semi-Government employees in MMR Region are allowed to report late on their duties. The government also appeals people to stay safe at home if it is not necessary to go out. All emergency services to function as usual," CMO said in another tweet. IMD has issued 'red alert' for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for August 4. "The rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours. Decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days is likely," the IMD said.