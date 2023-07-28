Maharashtra Rains: 'Yellow Alert' For Mumbai On July 28, All Schools To Remain Closed in Thane & Palghar

Mumbai To Receive More Rainfall Over The Weekend; IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In City | File Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a 'yellow alert' in Mumbai for Friday (July 28) while the situation will be much worse in Thane and Palghar, where schools and colleges will continue to remain shut due to the heavy rains.

As many as 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in various districts of Maharashtra in view of heavy rainfall in the state.

Mumbai Faces Water-logging, Traffic Jams, and Train Delays

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Thursday resulted in water-logging in several areas raffic jams on most arterial roads and delay in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.

The intensity of rains was greater in the island city (the areas in the southern part till the causeway in Mahim) in the first half of Thursday, while the suburbs received heavy rains since late afternoon, with Dahisar in the north getting rainfall of 185.41 millimetres, they added.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's rain data, the figure was 146.80 for Borivali West, 133 mm in Kandivali, both on the northern edge of the metropolis, while it was 103 mm in Colaba and 101 mm in Fort area at the southern tip.

The average rainfall for the island city, eastern and west suburbs was 83.23 mm, 62.72 mm and 95.01 mm, respectively, between 8 am to 6 pm.

Water-logging Impact on Major Locations

Civic officials said water-logging was witnessed in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Magathane at 3:30pm, with water being almost half-feet in most of these areas.

North-bound traffic was slow in the evening and caused hardships to people en route to their homes from offices, most of which are concentrated in the southern part of the city and Bandra etc, the official pointed out.

Western Railway suburban train services ran with a delay of 10-15 minutes through the day due to the rains, with a major cause being waterlogging at Marine Lines and Borivali stations in the south and north of the network, respectively.