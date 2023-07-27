Thane Rains: TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar Reviews Water Logging Situation During RDMC Visit

Thane city experienced continuous rainfall since afternoon, which intensified in the evening, resulting in water accumulation in low-lying areas. Citizens' complaints regarding the situation have been flooding the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) unit of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Responding to the challenging weather conditions, TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar personally inspected the RDMC unit of the civic body to assess the situation in the city.

Thunderstorm alert on July 28

On Thursday, the city received approximately 127.77 mm of rainfall from 1:30 pm until 7:30 pm, with the intensity of rain continuing late into the evening. In light of the forecast, a thunderstorm alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

Bangar issued crucial instructions to maintain heightened alertness across all city systems. He spent the day on Thursday reviewing complaints related to waterlogging, uprooting of tree branches, and traffic diversion in the regional disaster management room. Additionally, he emphasized the need to promptly address pending complaints.

Disaster Management Planning and Coordination

The disaster management team was directed to devise a plan to record the amount of rainfall ward-wise in the city. Coordination between the Disaster Management Cell, NDRF team, and TDRF team was stressed to ensure timely responses and deployment to areas requiring assistance.

Immediate Measures Taken in Waterlogged Areas

After receiving multiple complaints of waterlogging in areas such as Vrindavan, Bhaskar Colony, Chikhalwadi, and others, the concerned deputy commissioners were promptly informed. Instructions were given to take necessary measures immediately to address the situation. Anticipating that rain might persist during the night, Bangar emphasized the need for all systems to remain alert and be readily available in the field as required.

