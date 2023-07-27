Mumbai Rain Fury: Pictures Of Waterlogged Mazgaon Road Surfaces

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2023
Water inundated Mazgaon road
The weather department has urged residents of the city to exercise caution
Low-lying areas are experiencing inundation which is inconveniencing the residents
Troubles for two-wheeler riders continue to mount due to waterlogging
National Disaster Response Force have deployed 13 teams across Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rains and flooding
The IMD predicted that Mumbai's this year's rainfall will cross the annual average rainfall relying on the remaining part of the monsoon season
Biker riding through waterlogged Mazgaon road
