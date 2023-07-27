Mumbai Rain Fury: Pictures Of Waterlogged Mazgaon Road Surfaces

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2023

Water inundated Mazgaon road

Vijay Gohil

The weather department has urged residents of the city to exercise caution

Vijay Gohil

Low-lying areas are experiencing inundation which is inconveniencing the residents

Vijay Gohil

Troubles for two-wheeler riders continue to mount due to waterlogging

Vijay Gohil

National Disaster Response Force have deployed 13 teams across Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rains and flooding

Vijay Gohil

The IMD predicted that Mumbai's this year's rainfall will cross the annual average rainfall relying on the remaining part of the monsoon season

Vijay Gohil

Biker riding through waterlogged Mazgaon road

Vijay Gohil