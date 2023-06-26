 Maharashtra: Rahul Narvekar Directs Police To Ensure Stringent Enforcement Of Cow Slaughter Ban
Strict action be taken against those filing fake cases against Gau Rakshaks and meat testing machines be made available at the places needed: Narvekar

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

Rahul Narvekar, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has issued a directive to law enforcement authorities, urging them to enforce stringent measures in order to ensure strict compliance with the ban on cow slaughter.

On the backdrop of recent incidents where illegal animal traffickers beat up Gau Rakshaks, Narvekar called a meeting of members of Gauraksha Samiti with the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) at the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday.

Flying squads

Strict measures should be followed to implement a strict cow slaughter ban, flying squads should be formed to stop the illegal trafficking of animals across borders, complaints related to threats to Gau Rakshaks and attacks on them should be immediately investigated and cases should be immediately filled in such cases, Narvekar directed the police officials.

Earlier, at Kinwat in Nanded district a Gau Rakshak Shekhar Rapelli was killed by anti-social elements. Six others too were injured in the incident and several false cases were filed against several others.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General Sanjay Saxena, Nanded Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate, Kamlesh Shah of Animal Welfare Board, VHP’s Lakshminarayan Chandak, Dr Vinod Kothari, Ramesh Purohit, Advocate Raj Gupta, Janak Singhavi and others.

Action against those filing fake cases against Gau Rakshaks

Strict action be taken against those filing fake cases against Gau Rakshaks and meat testing machines be made available at the places needed, Narvekar added. He said a follow-up meeting to look into the progress shall be held at the Vidhan Bhavan within the next 10 days.

article-image
