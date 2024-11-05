 Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi's Nagpur Event Faces Backlash As Media Access Denied; Congress Accused Of Undermining Press Freedom
The event, scheduled for November 6 at the Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur’s Reshim Bagh, is expected to bring together social activists, intellectuals, and civil society representatives. However, the exclusion of the media from the proceedings has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Mumbai: A fresh controversy has emerged over the Congress party’s decision to block media access to Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming "Constitution Respect Conference" in Nagpur. The move has raised eyebrows, especially as the party, which traditionally champions freedom of expression and press independence, faces criticism for denying journalists entry to an event focused on honoring constitutional values.

The event, scheduled for November 6 at the Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur’s Reshim Bagh, is expected to bring together social activists, intellectuals, and civil society representatives. However, the exclusion of the media from the proceedings has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents.

About The Row

Opponents of the Congress have accused the party of using the conference to push a hidden agenda while undermining the very democratic principles it claims to uphold. The event, organized by the OBC Yuva Adhikar Manch, will feature Rahul Gandhi as the keynote speaker, addressing issues of constitutional respect and the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions. However, the decision to bar journalists has led many to question whether the Congress truly stands by its proclaimed values of press freedom and transparency.

The BJP has taken a firm stance, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy. Party spokespeople pointed to the Congress-led amendments in the past and suggested that the party’s actions in denying media access ran contrary to its professed commitment to constitutional principles.

Congress Leaders Distance Themselves From The Controversy

In defense, Congress leaders have attempted to distance themselves from the controversy, clarifying that the decision to restrict media entry was made by the event organizers, the OBC Yuva Adhikar Manch, and not the Congress party itself. Vijay Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader, emphasized that the conference was an initiative of the Manch and reiterated that Congress had no role in deciding the media access policy.

As Maharashtra heads into its assembly elections, the timing of this ban has intensified the debate, with critics suggesting that the Congress might be attempting to control the narrative or evade scrutiny. The ongoing controversy over media access at a Constitution-focused event continues to stir political debate, leaving many to question the Congress party’s commitment to freedom of the press and its sincerity in promoting democratic values.

