Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

Maharashtra: Public Health dept raises alarm over high Covid-19 positivity rate in 10 districts including Mumbai, Pune

Sanjay Jog
Mumbai: A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at CSMT railway station in Mumbai, Monday, January 17, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

The Public health Department in its presentation to the Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned that the COVID 19 crisis continues as the weekly positivity rate in 10 districts has been higher than the state’s average 23.48%. Besides, Maharashtra tops among other states with 2074 Omicron Variant cases with Pune Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, Sangli and Pune rural reporting higher cases.

The weekly positivity rate in Nashik is as high as 38.98% followed by Pune 38.54%, Raigad 30.61%, Akola 30.22%, Nanded 27.75%, Wardha 27.71%, Thane 27.07%, Nagpur 25.68%, Sangli 24.94% and Sindhudurg 23.56%.

Moreover, of the total new COVID 19 cases of 2,87,421 reported between January 13 and 19, five districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Raigad together have 2,06,308 cases while remaining districts have 81,113.

Even though the state has administered 14,47, 81,440 vaccine doses comprising 8,52,93,814 first dose, 5,90,23,045 second dose and 4,63,581 precautionary doses, as on January 19 nearly 96,33,164 eligible beneficiaries have yet to take the first jab. In the case of the second dose of Covishield, 97,32,149 eligible beneficiaries have yet to take it while 17,41,246 have yet to be administered a second dose of Covaxin in the state.

