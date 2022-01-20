COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.47 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 19, has vaccinated 4,67,778 in 10,957 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 20, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,47,81,440 people.

As per the state government data, 4,77,34,182 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,18,56,164 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,76,606 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 99,02,523 received their second dose. 1,38,311 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 27,64,537 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,699 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 12,94,699 of them have got their second dose. 12,94,699 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,679 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,74,383 got their second dose. 1,36,102 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 19, recorded 43,697 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,64,708. Besides, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,934.

46,591 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 69,15,407. The recovery rate in the state is 94.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.93%.

Currently, 23,93,704 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, 214 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2,074. Out of these, 1091 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

