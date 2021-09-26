e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:35 PM IST

Maharashtra: Pro-Hindu group protests against ad outside clothing brand showroom in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra: Pro-Hindu group protests against ad outside clothing brand showroom in Navi Mumbai | Screengrab

A pro-Hindu outfit staged a protest outside the showroom of a clothing brand in Navi Mumbai against its advertisement featuring the marriage ritual of 'kanyadaan', claiming that it hurt religious sentiments of the community.

During the protest held on Saturday, members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti held placards and shouted slogans against Manyavar clothing brand's company Vedant Fashions Ltd, outside its outlet in Vashi area.

The right wing outfit's spokesperson Dr Uday Dhuri in a release claimed the company's advertisement "misrepresented" the 'kanyadaan' ritual performed during Hindu marriage ceremonies and hence, hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

The organisation in its release demanded an unconditional apology from the company and asked it to immediately withdraw the advertisement.

It appealed to people to boycott the clothing brand until it apologises and withdraws the advertisement.

The ad features Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

