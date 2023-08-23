Maharashtra Politics: NCP's Yogesh Kshirsagar Joins Ajit Pawar Faction

File

Dr Yogesh Kshirsagar, a prominent NCP leader from Beed, where party supremo Sharad Pawar addressed a rally last week, joined hands with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar disappeared from the banners and posters during the ceremony in Mumbai, largely because he had warned usage against his will. Instead, the publicity material included images of Kshirsagar’s uncle Jaydatta Kshirsagar, who shared dais with Sharad Pawar during last week’s Beed rally.

While the Beed rally was seen as a major blow to agriculture minister and Beed MLA Dhananjay Munde, Ajit Pawar apparently settled scores by wooing Dr Kshirsagar, who is the son of former Beed mayor Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar.

Jaydatta, too, is expected to switch sides to be with Ajit Pawar but seems to have adopted the wait and watch policy. He therefore publicly distanced himself from the ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar is scheduled to address a public rally in Beed on Sunday (August 27). Dr Kshirsagar joining hands with him before the rally clearly shows the confrontationist mood between the Pawar uncle-nephew duo.

