Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar To Hold Public Rally In Kolhapur On August 25

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar | File

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), revealed on Tuesday his plans to conduct a public rally in Kolhapur on August 25. This announcement comes as part of Pawar's strategy to address public rallies in the constituencies of prominent leaders who recently left his party to join the state government. In the preceding month, Pawar held his inaugural rally in Yeola, the constituency of Chhagan Bhujbal, followed by a rally in Beed, the domain of Dhananjay Munde. The upcoming rally will now focus on Hasan Mushrif from Kolhapur.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)