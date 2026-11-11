Maharashtra Politics: Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Buzz Over NCP Factions' Merger | X

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare and senior party leader Dhananjay Munde met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, amid growing speculation about a possible merger between the two NCP factions.

While Tatkare described his meeting as a courtesy visit on the occasion of Diwali, Munde said he discussed the severe drought conditions in Marathwada and sought additional assistance for farmers.

The meetings garnered political attention amid speculation about a possible merger of the factions led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Sunil Tatkare Meets Fadnavis, Extends Diwali Greetings

Taking to X, Tatkare shared details of his meeting with the Chief Minister and said he had extended festive greetings.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendraji Fadnavis, today. I extended my heartfelt wishes to him for Diwali. This visit on the occasion of Diwali was a joyful one,” Tatkare wrote.

दिवाळीनिमित्त आज राज्याचे माननीय मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस यांची सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. यावेळी त्यांना दीपावलीच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा दिल्या. दिवाळीनिमित्त झालेली ही भेट आनंददायी ठरली. @Dev_Fadnavis https://t.co/ArfkNsHmNe — Sunil Tatkare (@SunilTatkare) November 11, 2026

Dhananjay Munde Meets CM, Seeks Drought Relief For Marathwada Farmers

While, Munde also Taking to X, said he had extended Diwali greetings to the Chief Minister and raised concerns about the drought situation in Marathwada.

“Today, I met with the state's Chief Minister, the Hon. Shri Devendra Fadnavis, at his residence wished him a happy Diwali. During the discussion, I briefed him on the severe drought conditions in Marathwada and requested that he provide as much assistance as possible to the state's farmers,” Munde wrote.

📍वर्षा निवासस्थान, मुंबई राज्याचे मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय ना. श्री. देवेंद्र भाऊ फडणवीस यांची आज त्यांच्या निवासस्थानी भेट घेऊन दीपावलीच्या निमित्ताने शुभेच्छा दिल्या. यावेळी मराठवाड्यातील भीषण दुष्काळी परिस्थितीची माहिती देत भाऊंना राज्यातील शेतकऱ्यांना जास्तीत जास्त मदत करण्याची विनंती चर्चेदरम्यान केली. त्यास भाऊंनी सकारात्मक प्रतिसाद देत शेतकऱ्यांना सर्वतोपरी मदत केली जाईल, असे आश्वस्त केले. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra #Mumbai #CM #Diwali #Drought #DMUpdates — Dhananjay Munde (@dhananjay_munde) November 11, 2026

He further said that Fadnavis responded positively to his request.

“He responded positively, assuring me that every possible effort would be made to help the farmers,” Munde added.

'Merger Cannot Happen Without Us': CM Fadnavis

The visits came a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to speculation surrounding a possible merger between the two NCP factions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, November 10, on the sidelines of a Diwali gathering at his official residence, Fadnavis said neither faction had approached the BJP regarding such a proposal.

“If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis' remarks came amid speculation about a possible merger between the two Pawar-led factions following a meeting between NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

On Saturday, Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar at his residence, Silver Oak, in Mumbai. NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and MLA Jitendra Awhad were also present at the meeting, which reportedly lasted around one-and-a-half hours.

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