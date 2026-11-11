Maharashtra Politics: Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Buzz Over NCP Factions' Merger

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare and senior party leader Dhananjay Munde met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, amid growing speculation about a possible merger between the two NCP factions.
While Tatkare described his meeting as a courtesy visit on the occasion of Diwali, Munde said he discussed the severe drought conditions in Marathwada and sought additional assistance for farmers.
The meetings garnered political attention amid speculation about a possible merger of the factions led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Sunil Tatkare Meets Fadnavis, Extends Diwali Greetings
Taking to X, Tatkare shared details of his meeting with the Chief Minister and said he had extended festive greetings.
“On the occasion of Diwali, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendraji Fadnavis, today. I extended my heartfelt wishes to him for Diwali. This visit on the occasion of Diwali was a joyful one,” Tatkare wrote.
Dhananjay Munde Meets CM, Seeks Drought Relief For Marathwada Farmers
While, Munde also Taking to X, said he had extended Diwali greetings to the Chief Minister and raised concerns about the drought situation in Marathwada.
“Today, I met with the state's Chief Minister, the Hon. Shri Devendra Fadnavis, at his residence wished him a happy Diwali. During the discussion, I briefed him on the severe drought conditions in Marathwada and requested that he provide as much assistance as possible to the state's farmers,” Munde wrote.
He further said that Fadnavis responded positively to his request.
“He responded positively, assuring me that every possible effort would be made to help the farmers,” Munde added.
'Merger Cannot Happen Without Us': CM Fadnavis
The visits came a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to speculation surrounding a possible merger between the two NCP factions.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, November 10, on the sidelines of a Diwali gathering at his official residence, Fadnavis said neither faction had approached the BJP regarding such a proposal.
“If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet,” Fadnavis said.
Fadnavis' remarks came amid speculation about a possible merger between the two Pawar-led factions following a meeting between NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
On Saturday, Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar at his residence, Silver Oak, in Mumbai. NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and MLA Jitendra Awhad were also present at the meeting, which reportedly lasted around one-and-a-half hours.
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