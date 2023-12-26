Maharashtra Politics Heats Up: NCP Infighting Intensifies, BJP Strategies For Dominance, Congress Gears Up For Massive Rally

Ajit Pawar with his uncle Sharad Pawar |

Mumbai: In the background of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all political parties have started making preparations vigorously, and the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appear to be more bent on running down each other.

Ajit Pawar Attacks uncle Sharad Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the bigger faction of the NCP, is particularly aggressive and is making a frontal attack on his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who heads the rival faction of the NCP. He had recently accused Pawar Sr of backstabbing the late Vasantdada Patil. He has also decided to pit his wife, Sunetra, in the Baramati parliamentary constituency against Supriya Sule, M.P. and daughter of Sharad Pawar. He has also announced plans to ensure the defeat of Amol Kolhe, sitting M.P. of Shirur and a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar.

BJP fine-tunes its plan

The BJP is fine-tuning a plan with a view to bag as many as 45 of the 48 LS seats with the help of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar). The three parties are trying to work out a seat-sharing formula that is acceptable to all. The BJP, of course, wants to contest the maximum number of seats since its stakes are more high in the LS polls than its two allies.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is busy making preparations for a massive rally in Nagpur on December 28 to mark its 138th foundation day. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will address the rally. After December 28 talks for seat sharing will be formally held between the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).