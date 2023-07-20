Maharashtra Politics: Former Airoli MLA Sandeep Naik Appointed As President Of Navi Mumbai District Of BJP

Sandeep Naik |

Sandeep Naik, a former MLA from Airoli, has been appointed as the Navi Mumbai district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The appointment was announced by State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday.

New District President Announced Today

The talk that Sandeep Naik will be elected as District President was going on for quite some time. On 30 June 2023, the election of new district presidents in the state was to be announced on behalf of the BJP, but those appointments were not announced. The new district president was finally announced today (June 20).

Party workers welcomed his election as district president and a large number of workers and office bearers gathered to greet him. While working as the Chairman of the Standing Committee of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, he promoted the development of this city.

Represented Airoli Assembly Constituency from 2009 to 2019

During the period from 2009 to 2019, he represented Airoli Assembly Constituency in the Legislative Assembly. During this remarkable MLA tenure of ten years, Sandeep Naik changed the face of Airoli Assembly Constituency and achieved its balanced development. He resolved many of the pressing issues of the city at the government level and through legislative sessions while enabling infrastructure and civic facilities in the constituency. Every program and activity given by Bharatiya Janata Party was implemented very effectively. Agitational, aggressive posture has also been taken on occasion to solve the problems of common people.

"The party organization will be strengthened by taking everyone along"

“I am happy that the party has given me the responsibility of Navi Mumbai District President. Under the leadership of BJP's senior party leadership and people's leader MLA Ganesh Naik, we will once again bring BJP to power in the upcoming Navi Mumbai municipal elections, and win the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with a large margin,” said Naik.