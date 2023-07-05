Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Ajit Pawar Has Been Insulted The Most', Says Dhananjay Munde On NCP Split

Ajit Pawar has been insulted the most, newly-inducted minister in Eknath Shinde cabinet Dhananjay Munde said as he spoke at the meeting of party workers invited by the rebel NCP leader at the MET ground at Bandra on Wednesday.

“I’m not an emotional person, especially when I’m speaking at public functions. But, today my heart is crying. I’ve realized that Ajit Pawar has been insulted the most. He tolerated every kind of humiliation for Saheb (Sharad Pawar). But, he never spoke about it. I urge him to speak out his mind today,” Munde said.

Most of the leaders who were there at the gathering spoke about the humiliation that Ajit Pawar was subjected to at the Nationalist Congress Party. Praful Patel too said that there was a deliberate attempt to tarnish Ajit Pawar’s image.

Referring to what Patel had said, Munde added, “Ajit Pawar starts working very early in the morning. He works only for the ideals put forthe by Sharad Pawar.”

Munde also tried to clear air on the issue of Hindutva. “People ask us whether we agree with the BJP’s Hindutva? I’ll like to tell them that for us Hidutva is only about the Hindavi Swaraj of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We work with that ideal in our minds.”

