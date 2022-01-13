e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Maharashtra: Police bust illegal abortion racket, newborn foetuses found near private maternity clinic in Wardha

IANS
Wardha: The Wardha Police have busted an alleged illegal abortion racket with the discovery of bones and skulls of newborn foetuses near a private maternity clinic, officials said here on Thursday.

So far, four persons, including a medico and a nurse have been arrested in connection with the shocking expose, in what is known as Gandhiji's Wardha.

The case has been detected in the sleepy town of Arvi and the police have recovered a dozen skulls and over four dozen infant bones in a biogas plant at the Kadam Hospital premises.

The director of the hospital, Dr. Rekha Kadam and a nurse Sangeeta Kale were nabbed earlier this week and remanded to police custody and further investigations are underway.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
