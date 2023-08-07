Maharashtra: Pit Halts Traffic On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Dahanu

FPJ

Palghar: A vehicle movement was restricted on Monday after a pit was found on the concrete slab of the bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) near Chinchpada in Dahanu taluka.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) inspected the site and corrective preparation work is scheduled on August 8.

The pit was developed on the Gujarat direction lane of the highway, adjacent to Somata village at 11.30am. Iron rods used for the slab were exposed through the cement concrete from both sides. Several cracks are visible beneath the bridge. The officials have taken cognisance of the incident and inspection is underway.

NHAI officials visited the spot

After the pit was spotted, the traffic movement was halted and later diverted through the other lanes of the highway. The NHAI officials visited the spot at 1.45pm. A team of structural engineers also inspected the damage and the further course of action was decided.

The traffic on the highway started after properly barricading the damaged section of the road. The pivot shoulder of the highway is being used for traffic through two lanes, which were thrown open for traffic movement in the evening. The repair work is expected to be completed in two to three days.

Meanwhile, continuous monitoring of the damaged section of the road will be done by the dedicated staff of NHAI. The highway police have also deputed a full-time force to regulate the traffic in this section of this highway.

“Officials have been monitoring the developments of this damage. Slippage of rainwater through the cracks into the concrete may have been the cause of damage,” said NHAI official, Sumeet Kumar.

